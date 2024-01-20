Five Greatest Defensemen In Boston Bruins History

The Boston Bruins have been very fortunate with the talent they’ve had on the blue line throughout their 100 years in the National Hockey League.

Picking the all-time greatest defensemen in franchise history was actually a pretty easy task for the top two spots, but after that, there have been many remarkable blueliners to don the Spoked-B.

Many skaters have worn the black and gold jersey including Stanley Cup-winners Dennis Seidenberg, Andrew Ference and Johhny Boychuck. Others made it to the final dance but didn’t capture the ultimate goal, like Torey Krug, Don Sweeney, Gord Kluzak and Brad Park. Let’s not forget warriors Nick Boynton, Kyle McLaren, Glen Wesley and Darren Van Impe.

Here are the five greatest Bruins defensemen of all time:

Bobby Orr (1966-1976)

There’s no denying that Bobby Orr is not only the best defenseman in Bruins history but the greatest all-time in the NHL as well. You can even argue that Orr remains the greatest of all time, given how he changed the way defensemen play the game.

Known for his two-way play, Orr could beat you to a loose puck with his speed and then turn up the ice and score at the other end. His offensive skills influenced more defensemen in their style of play during his years of playing in the league through today’s NHL blueliners.

He remains the only defenseman to have won the Art Ross trophy twice for leading the league in scoring. Orr won a record eight straight Norris Trophies as the NHL’s best defenseman and holds the record for the most points (139 in 1970-71) and assists (87 in 1969-70) in a single season by a defenseman.

Orr skated in 631 games for the Bruins lighting the lamp 264 times and adding 624 assists for 888 points over 10 seasons.

Winner of two Stanley Cups (1970, 1972), Orr also recorded the clinching goals in both series. None more famous than the iconic “flying goal” on the feed from Derek Sanderson against the St. Louis Blues in 1970.

Orr was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1979, and his No. 4 was raised to the rafters in Boston that same year.

Ray Bourque (1979-2000)

Ray Bourque was a staple on the blue line for the Bruins for 21 seasons and still holds the top spot in franchise history for games played (1,518), assists (1,111), points (1,506) and power-play goals (164).

His resume in Boston started off with a bang, winning the Calder Trophy in his rookie season. He won the Norris Trophy five times and holds the NHL record for goals (410), assists (1,169) and points (1,579) by a defenseman that Bourque amassed during his tenure in Boston as well as with the Colorado Avalanche.

He led the Bruins to two Stanley Cup Finals against the Edmonton Oilers in 1988 and 1990. Although the Cup eluded Bourque in Boston, he would have his name engraved on the trophy as a member of the Avalanche in 2001.

Bourque was a part of two iconic moments in NHL history.

The first was in 1987 when the Bruins retired Phil Esposito’s No. 7. Bourque had been wearing the number since the 1979-80 season. Just as Esposito was going to begin his speech during the pregame ceremony, Bourque skated over to Esposito and removed his jersey bearing No. 7; underneath, Bourque was wearing his new number — 77.

The second moment was as a member of the Avalanche, but just as powerful. Upon being handed the Cup by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, Colorado captain Joe Sakic became only the second captain in league history not to hoist the trophy first. Instead, he immediately handed it to Bourque.

Bourque was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004, his first season of eligibility, and became one of nine players in NHL history to have his number retired by more than one franchise, the Bruins and Avalanche.

Eddie Shore (1926-1940)

Most fans today never got to see Eddie Shore lace up the skates and play for the Bruins, but the Hall of Fame defenseman won two Stanley Cups with the Black and Gold in 1929 and 1939.

Shore is the only NHL defenseman to win the Hart Trophy four times in his 14-year career. He was an eight-time all-star. He recorded 279 points in 541 games for the Bruins. The firey defenseman was assessed 1,090 penalty minutes in his career.

His No. 2 was retired by the Bruins on Jan. 1, 1947, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame that same year.

Zdeno Chara (2006-2020)

Zdeno Chara signed with Boston as a free agent in 2006 and remained with the Bruins for 14 seasons, serving as captain for his entire tenure with the franchise.

The 6-foot-9 defenseman skated in 1,023 games for the Bruins lighting the lamp 148 times while adding 333 assists for 481 points.

He won the Norris Trophy in 2009 and had his name engraved on the Stanley Cup when he helped lead the Bruins to their first championship in 39 years in 2011.

Chara was a member of the 2013 and 2019 Eastern Conference champions that fell short against the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, respectively, in the Bruins’ quest for the Cup those two seasons.

Known as a warrior on the ice, Chara gutted out the remainder of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals after suffering a broken jaw in Game 4. The TD Garden crowd erupted with admiration for the Bruins captain during the pregame announcements.

Upon his retirement in 2022, Chara signed a one-day contract with the Bruins to officially retire as a member of the franchise.

Aubrey “Dit” Clapper (1927-1947)

Dit Clapper showcased remarkable endurance during his 20-year tenure for the Bruins.

Beginning his career as a forward, Clapper transitioned to the blue line after playing nine seasons as one of Boston’s right wings.

Clapper amassed 477 points (229 goals, 248 assists) in 835 games he donned the Spoked-B and was a six-time all-star. He is one of eight players in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup in three different decades (1929, 1939 and 1941).

He was the first player in NHL history to play for 20 seasons and only one of nine to do so with the same team.

His No. 5 was retired by the Bruins in 1947, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame the same year.