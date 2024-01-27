The Flyers honored a franchise legend before their matchup against the Boston Bruins.

Philadelphia held a special ceremony at Wells Fargo Center when it inducted Mark Recchi into the franchise’s Hall of Fame. Recchi arrived with the Flyers during the 1991-92 season as part of a midseason trade. He had two stints with the franchise where he scored 232 goals and tallied 395 assists for 627 points.

The epitome of a Flyer.



Mark Recchi addresses the @WellsFargoCtr crowd after becoming the newest member of the Flyers Hall of Fame. #LetsGoFlyers | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/IQWYMX3ARp — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 27, 2024

Recchi finished his career with the Bruins when he was traded from the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2008-09 season. He scored 43 goals and tallied 65 assists for 108 points across parts of three seasons.

The veteran played a key part in the 2011 Stanley Cup run. Recchi was an assistant captain and was a vocal leader for then-captain Zdeno Chara. The retired winger was a key influence on Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. He scored five goals and notched nine assists during the postseason and retired after the Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks in the 2011 Stanley Cup final.

Recchi finished his 22-year NHL career as a three-time Stanley Cup champion and one All-Star appearance.

Philadelphia also honored the 1974 Stanley Cup team, too.

Boston spoiled the party for the Flyers, however, after it led 4-0 in the first period of Saturday’s matinee game. Former Flyer James van Riemsdyk notched a goal in the second period to put the B’s up 5-0.