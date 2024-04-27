PWHL Boston Wrap: Hannah Brandt Game-Winner Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive

PWHL Boston kept its playoff hopes alive with a dramatic 2-1 win over PWHL Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

Boston moved to 7-4-3-9 with the win, and Minnesota dropped to 8-4-3-6.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston suffered a heartbreaking loss to PWHL Ottawa on Wednesday at TD Place. It put Courtney Kessel’s side three points behind for the fourth and final playoff spot. Boston had one goal for Saturday’s matchup: Win. Emma Söderberg did her part to keep Boston in the game, but Minnesota had a power play with three minutes left in the contest to break the 1-1 deadlock.

The defense did its job, and Boston kept fighting with seconds ticking toward overtime. Hilary Knight dished a pass to Hannah Brandt, who potted it home with three seconds to go. Ottawa lost to PWHL Montreal on Saturday, so Boston is tied with Ottawa in the standings and has a chance to make the inaugural postseason.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brandt’s goal was her fifth of the season. She was among Boston’s most active skaters on the forecheck with her three shots.

— Minnesota was in control on the forecheck through two periods, but Söderberg made timely saves and helped keep Minnesota 0-for-3 on the power play. Boston’s goalie finished the game with 31 saves.

— Kelly Pannek scored the opening goal of Saturday’s matchup. She had three shots on goal.

UP NEXT

PWHL Boston plays its season finale Saturday against Montreal at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass. Puck drop for the matchup is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET on NESN 360.