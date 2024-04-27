A theme that pops up for the Patriots’ first five picks is past relationships, including for fourth-round pick Javon Baker.

Drake Maye on Thursday met his childhood idol Cam Newton on the red carpet, and New England second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk will be reunited with Tyler Hughes, who was the University of Washington’s wide receivers coach.

Baker also has a relationship with Newton having been on the former Patriots quarterback’s 7-on-7 team C1N.

“Yeah, my relationship with Cam Newton is like a big brother relationship,” Baker told reporters, per team transcript. “Before the draft, we were just talking, and he was just telling me to just keep my head down and keep working. And I talked to him about Boston, because when I was doing the visit, I was talking to a lot of people about Cam and saying a lot of good things about Cam. I was just telling them, relaying the message and stuff like that. We were just laughing about it, but that’s really it.”

Patriots fans probably will hope Newton didn’t go into detail about Boston traffic with Baker. The 22-year-old, however, expressed his excitement to get to work with New England and is bringing in an attitude that has supporters excited about his arrival.