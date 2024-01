The Boston Bruins opened a five-game homestand on Monday with a 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Charlie Coyle kicked off scoring for the Bruins early in the second period with his 15th goal of the season.

Jeremy Swayman followed up his recent All-Star game selection with a 31-save-performance and his 12th career shutout.

For more, check out the Ford Final Five Facts of the Game in the video above.