Joe Mazzulla Provides Update On Injured Celtics Star Jaylen Brown

There’s no panic button to be found for Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla when it comes to Jaylen Brown’s knee injury.

Brown sat out Monday night’s road contest against the Toronto Raptors due to right knee hyperextension. It’s just the third game he missed this season.

But Mazzulla isn’t worried about Brown’s injury and gave an encouraging update on the Celtics star prior to taking the court against the Raptors.

“He’s doing well,” Mazzulla told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston video. “Knee’s a little sore. Got treatment today, was at shootaround, and expect him to be OK going forward.”

Brown was coming off one of his best games of the season when he scored 32 points on an ultra efficient 11-for-15 shooting from the field to go along with six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in a 145-113 drubbing of the Houston Rockets, which also marked the return of Ime Udoka.

The Celtics could be using Brown’s minor ailment just as a chance to get him a night off. Brown had played the most games on the Celtics heading into their matchup with the Raptors, a squad Boston beat three times already this season and probably figured it could get past again without Brown’s services.

The Celtics also have a busy slate this week, hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday and defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Friday before beginning a three-game road trip, which starts with a back-to-back in Texas against the Rockets and Dallas Mavericks.

Getting Brown, who is averaging 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, a breather and keeping him healthy obviously is the utmost importance as they have the look of an NBA Finals favorite.