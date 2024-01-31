Kristaps Porzingis Credits Celtics Stars For Elevating Defense

The Boston Celtics are at their best when their best players raise their defensive efforts.

Down the stretch on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers, the Celtics got just that. Boston combined for nine blocks, including three from Jrue Holiday, while Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White all made key plays to help the Celtics weather a second-half storm in a 129-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

After scoring nearly 80 points in the first half, the Celtics had no choice but to rely on tough defense in the final minutes to preserve a win and answer the call. With a collaborative group of high-level players, defensive intensity has rubbed off on everyone on the floor.

“It’s a chain reaction for us,” Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis told Abby Chin after the win, per NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “Whenever they’re giving it all on both ends, especially on the defensive end, it’s a chain reaction for everybody. We all just step up our energy levels.”

Porzingis added: “They’re doing a great job overall and we look forward to getting to the next level.”

The Celtics continue a seven-game homestand on Thursday night when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.