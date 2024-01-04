Lucas Giolito Ready To Bring ‘Best Version’ To Red Sox In 2024

The Boston Red Sox made their first significant starting pitching addition of the offseason with the signing of right-hander Lucas Giolito.

After playing for three teams during the 2023 season, the former All-Star makes his way to Boston to boost a rotation in great need of innings and quality outings. In his recruitment process with teams, Giolito noted in his introductory Zoom press conference on Wednesday that early, aggressive interest from the Red Sox went a long way in his decision.

“That meant a lot to me going through free agency,” Giolito said, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

While Giolito has a track record of success, he also comes to Boston on the heels of a tough stretch, posting an ERA near 5.00 in back-to-back seasons. The right recognizes the need to return to his earlier form and looks forward to doing so with the Red Sox.

“I’m not a fan, at all, of my recent performances, so I’d like to do the short term and get back to what I know I can do in this league,” Giolito stated on his recent struggles, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

The Red Sox have helped multiple starters return to form in recent seasons, from Michael Wacha in 2022 to James Paxton in 2023. That track record along with the chance to work with new pitching coach Andrew Bailey stood out in a big way for Giolito.

“What makes sense for me is going somewhere where I know I’m going to be comfortable and I know I’m going to get better,” Giolito added.

As Giolito prepares to pitch at Fenway Park in front of a historic crowd, the starter is ready to embrace the challenge and perform at a high level in Boston.

“I care deeply about the fan base,” Giolito shared. “I care deeply about trying to provide the best experience possible. … I will work my ass off to give my organization, and by extension, the fanbase the best version of myself.”

Giolito looks to help the Red Sox rotation respond in a big way in 2024.