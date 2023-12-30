MLB Rumors: Red Sox Beat Out This Team To Sign Lucas Giolito

The Red Sox upgraded their pitching staff, and they might have beat out another team seeking to boost their starting pitching.

Boston on Friday signed All-Star pitcher Lucas Giolito, according to multiple reports. It was a splash move from chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, and he, Andrew Bailey and the Red Sox staff will get to work on helping the right-hander rebound from his rough production last season.

Giolito commanded a 4.88 ERA and 5.27 FIP in 184 1/3 innings playing for the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians. He also gave up 41 home runs, the most by any Major League Baseball pitcher.

However, if Giolito can return to his Cy Young-esque form, it will be a great deal for Boston, especially considering who it beat out for the 29-year-old.

The New York Mets “were among the most aggressive teams” trying to sign Giolito and made an offer to the right-hander, according to Newsday’s Tim Healy. However, the eight-year veteran decided to sign with Boston.

The New York Post’s Mike Puma reported this week the Mets showed strong interest in Giolito as a Plan B option after failing to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who decided to join Shohei Ohtani on the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was believed among multiple insiders New York was Yamamoto-or-bust this offseason, but it appears the Mets are trying to add more talent to their pitching staff.

Boston has been linked to Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell, so it’s possible Breslow might not be done with offseason moves.

Featured image via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images