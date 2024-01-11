Rob Gronkowski thought it would be best if Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft found a way to keep the legendary head coach at the helm of the New England Patriots.

That ended up just being wishful thinking on Gronkowski’s part as the Patriots announced Thursday that the franchise and Belichick agreed to mutually part ways, ending an illustrious 24-year run for the greatest coach of all time with New England.

Gronkowski had an abundant amount of success during his nine seasons with the Patriots playing under Belichick. The 2010 second-round pick put together a Hall of Fame career and won three Super Bowl titles with New England before being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in April 2020.

And with Belichick exiting the Patriots, Gronkowski went to social media to reflect on what Belichick meant to his stellar NFL career.

“Thank you Coach Belichick for everything you have done!” Gronkowski posted on the X platform. “From taking a chance drafting me in the very beginning to teaching and showing me the way on the field, I wouldn’t change a thing! Honor to be on your team and thank you for putting us players in situations to have serious success!! Best to do it, Coach!”

Thank you Coach Belichick for everything you have done! From taking a chance drafting me in the very beginning to teaching and showing me the way on the field, I wouldn’t change a thing! Honor to be on your team and thank you for putting us players in situations to have serious… pic.twitter.com/m5NYkW4Kwt — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 11, 2024

Gronkowski was far from the only one to bestow praise upon Belichick. A slew of past and present Patriots players, including Tom Brady, paid tribute to the coach.

Gronkowski had hoped the Patriots and Belichick would find common ground and avoid a break up, but now New England is left searching for a new head coach for the first time in over two decades. And Gronkowski has thoughts on who Belichick’s successor should be as well.