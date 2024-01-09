Nathan MacKinnon’s Point Streak Put To Test Against Bruins

The Boston Bruins kick-off a four-game road trip with a Monday night matchup with the Colorado Avalanche who are coming off an 8-4 loss to the 8-4 loss to the Florida Panthers, the Avs first loss in the past five games.

Over that stretch, Nathan MacKinnon has carried a four-game points streak, scoring three goals and six assists, totaling nine points during that span.

MacKinnon’s points streak will be put to the best against the Bruins, and for more on that, check out the video above presented by EchoStor Technologies.