Outspoken hot-take sports personality Skip Bayless found himself on the losing end with New England Patriots fans with his latest on Bill Belichick’s future with the franchise.
Bayless took to X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming Patriots owner Robert Kraft owes the fans following New England’s abysmal 4-13 season.
“Bill Belichick has been exposed as nothing more than a very good defensive coach,” Bayless wrote. “As long as he had (Tom) Brady … Kraft owes it to his fans to move on.”
Following the Patriots’ unsurprising loss to the New York Jets in the team’s regular-season Week 18 finale, it’s unknown if Belichick coached his final game in New England. Fans flocked to social media to not only react to the possibility it’s the end of an era but also to call out Bayless for the assumption Kraft must move on.
Here are some of the best:
Some fans even spouted that Fox Sports 1 owed it to its fans to move on from Bayless and brought up Shannon Sharpe departing from him and their show “Undisputed.”
Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images