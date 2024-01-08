Outspoken hot-take sports personality Skip Bayless found himself on the losing end with New England Patriots fans with his latest on Bill Belichick’s future with the franchise.

Bayless took to X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming Patriots owner Robert Kraft owes the fans following New England’s abysmal 4-13 season.

“Bill Belichick has been exposed as nothing more than a very good defensive coach,” Bayless wrote. “As long as he had (Tom) Brady … Kraft owes it to his fans to move on.”

Following the Patriots’ unsurprising loss to the New York Jets in the team’s regular-season Week 18 finale, it’s unknown if Belichick coached his final game in New England. Fans flocked to social media to not only react to the possibility it’s the end of an era but also to call out Bayless for the assumption Kraft must move on.

Here are some of the best:

Belichick had a big in Brady’s success in NE, Brady had a big hand too. Don’t try to discredit Belichick now because Brady went to a “loaded Bucs” team that added AB & Gronk, because if it was all Brady why didn’t he win in NE those last few yrs, & why he only got 1 in Tampa? — Nest3333 (@Nest33331) January 7, 2024

That must mean there have been no great coaches in NFL history. All great coaches like Landry, Shula, Noll and Belichick all had great players. That is how it works Skip. Great players help great coaches and great coaches help great players. — Steve Queen (@Sqpitt1968) January 7, 2024

To say he has been exposed, insinuates that you think most of the other coaches would have done a much better job with that same putrid personnel and that seems like a stretch to me. If anything he has been exposed as someone who should never get to choose offensive personnel — PatrioticDabber (@DabberPatriotic) January 7, 2024

You mean the same Belichick whose defense won Brady more super bowls than he should have — Tre Mckay (@MckayTre) January 7, 2024

He created the environment and the philosophy. He just had a great guy in brady to make it work too and help implement it to new players coming in. They both worked amazing together. Even to this day Bill hasn't let one single person ruin that changing room. Have some respect — Kate (@CycleKate) January 7, 2024

Haha…freezing cold take. He is the greatest coach ever — Mike Rodarte (@mikerodartemora) January 7, 2024

Some fans even spouted that Fox Sports 1 owed it to its fans to move on from Bayless and brought up Shannon Sharpe departing from him and their show “Undisputed.”