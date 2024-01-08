Patriots Rumors: NFL Insider Deems ‘Unlikely’ Bill Belichick Path

Bill Belichick’s 24th season with the New England Patriots ended in disappointing fashion, setting up an offseason of major crossroads.

After a 17-3 home loss to the New York Jets, the Patriots finished the season with a 4-13 record with the possibility that Belichick coached his final game with New England.

Moving forward, Belichick could return for season No. 25 in Foxboro, retire or part ways with the Patriots and coach elsewhere. Another option that lies ahead for Belichick would be in a trade to a different team, though Mike Florio of NBC does not see that happening.

“There has been speculation about a potential trade,” Florio said on NBC’s “Football Night in America” on Sunday night. “That is highly unlikely. Too many parts, takes too long and there’s no reason for Belichick to go along with that arrangement.”

Story continues below advertisement

Florio believes that a five-year postseason win drought, consequential personnel decisions and being “too resistant to change” have set up a potential end of the road for Belichick with the Patriots.

If Belichick is set to coach a new team next season, Florio highlighted the Washington Commanders as a team to watch, noting that managing partner Josh Harris is “enamored” by Belichick.

Just hours after the final game of the season, Belichick has several paths ahead that could lead him away from the Patriots.