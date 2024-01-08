Red Sox Could Turn To This Slugger After Teoscar Hernández-Dodgers Deal

When Teoscar Hernández reportedly agreed to join the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend, it represented another potential Red Sox free agent target landing somewhere other than Boston.

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has expressed a desire to add a right-handed bat, and with Hernandez signing elsewhere, the Red Sox might now have to turn to Plan B. According to one report, that could mean a pursuit of free agent slugger Jorge Soler.

According to MLB reporter Héctor Gómez, the Red Sox have been very aggressive in their attempts to sign Soler. Gomez even proclaimed Boston is the frontrunner to sign the Cuban outfielder.

MLB.com also reported interest, but Gómez is the only one painting Boston as the leader, so it should be taken with a grain of salt, though it certainly would make some sense. First and foremost, he checks the box as a right-handed bat who could help balance the lineup.

If Soler is healthy, he’s one of baseball’s best bashers, too. It’s pretty much feast or famine, but he’s coming off an All-Star season in which he hit 36 home runs for the Miami Marlins. That he still only posted a 128 OPS+ despite the tater barrage speaks to the fact that all he really does is hit home runs. He had just 126 hits last season (hitting .250 in 137 games), but he’d probably be a very good fit in Fenway Park. The Red Sox could sure use a jolt of power. The Sox finished 18th in baseball in home runs last season and could be looking at losing both Justin Turner (23 home runs) and Adam Duvall (21 home runs) to free agency.

Soler at this point in his career is also more likely to be a designated hitter than a full-time outfielder.

As for what it might cost to sign Soler, the 31-year-old (turns 32 next month) opted out of his $13 million player option for the 2024 season with the Marlins to become a free agent. He’ll be looking to earn at least that, presumably with the guarantee of multiple years. MLB Trade Rumors in its free agent predictions at the start of the season projected a three-year, $45 million contract for Soler.

Soler has an .875 OPS with three home runs in 13 career games at Fenway Park.