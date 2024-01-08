Red Sox Rumors: Dodgers Reportedly Sign Boston Outfield Target

The Boston Red Sox continue their offseason with another potential fit off the board.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their massive winter spending spree with the signing of free agent outfielder Teoscar Teoscar Hernández to a one-year deal worth $23.5 million, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

The Red Sox had been tied to the 31-year-old throughout the offseason and would have been a solid addition to a lineup that would benefit from some pop from the right side.

The 2021 All-Star put together another solid campaign in 2023, slugging 26 home runs with a .741 OPS in 160 games for the Seattle Mariners.

Hernández joins a growing list of stars heading to the Dodgers, including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow, who have gone to Los Angeles this winter alone.

The Red Sox have started to be active with impact moves in recent weeks, adding infielder Vaughn Grissom in the trade with the Atlanta Braves for Chris Sale. Additionally, Boston upgraded the starting rotation for 2024 with the signing of All-Star right-hander Lucas Giolito.

Back in Boston, the Red Sox could still use another right-handed power bat to fit into the outfield picture.