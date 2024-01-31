Tom Brady Sr. Explains How ‘Ego’ Hurt Bill Belichick With Patriots

Tom Brady’s father believes Bill Belichick’s heightened sense of self didn’t do the legendary coach any favors toward the tail end of his Patriots tenure.

Make no mistake, Tom Brady Sr. believes Belichick is undoubtedly the “best coach in football” and deserves due praise for New England’s 20-year run of success. However, the iconic quarterback’s dad also believes Belichick didn’t do himself or the Patriots any favors by operating with too much self-importance.

“How many times has he said — back in ‘15 or ‘16 — that he wanted to win without Tommy? When he went without Tommy, he didn’t know what he was losing. You’re losing more than just a quarterback,” Brady Sr. told The Boston Globe’s Christopher Gasper.

“Ego sometimes gets in the way of things. I think it did with Bill. Now, he’s in a situation where he’s gotten crucified for the last few years by everybody and a lot of luster has come off his rose.”

Belichick’s marketability might’ve been hindered by ego. After all, the 71-year-old only spoke with one team after leaving New England, and the Atlanta Falcons reportedly passed on him out of fear of how much power he would demand.

Maybe this uneventful foray into free agency will prompt Belichick to tweak his ways as he looks for his next coaching job.