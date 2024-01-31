Confident Triston Casas Sets Expectations For Red Sox Infield

Triston Casas enters the 2024 season joined by a stable group of fellow Boston Red Sox infielders.

The group looks to recover from the 2023 season when the Red Sox were tied for an American League-worst 102 errors and had the third-lowest fielding percentage in baseball. With Rafael Devers at third, Trevor Story at shortstop and new addition Vaughn Grissom at second base, Boston has a solid group. Ultimately, their work will determine how sound the Red Sox can be as a defensive unit.

“I think it’s going to be a really good all-around defensive infield,” Casas told reporters in January during Red Sox Winter Weekend at MassMutual Center.

Devers took a step back defensively in 2023 with 19 errors. The franchise player clearly took accountability, according to Casas, starting his fielding program in December.

“I think Raffy looks really good at third base,” Casas shared. “I saw him taking ground balls last month. That’s earlier than he typically gets out on the field, so I was happy to see that.”

Up the middle, a healthy Story is great news for the Red Sox, who posted eight defensive runs saved in just 43 games last season in his return from elbow surgery. Story got an early chance to work with Grissom to build chemistry in workouts in Dallas, a process that Casas got to see up close.

“With Trevor and Vaughn, I was just working with them last week in Dallas,” Casas said. “We were just talking about a lot of little things. Around the bag, shifts, who’s covering double plays and what the angles look like.”

As a whole, the Red Sox have a talented infield on paper. Their production defensively, and for each of them with their bats, will play a major role in plenty of Boston’s success this season.

“Just little things like that and really getting on the same page early, especially before spring training,” Casas added. “I feel like we’re on the right foot to gelling and becoming a really solid defensive team.”

Casas continues his preparations for the season as the Red Sox report to spring training next month.