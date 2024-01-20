SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Trevor Story enters his third season with the Red Sox looking to stay healthy, return to All-Star form and most importantly, evolve as a leader on a young team.

Story took on the challenge to lead young players at the end of last season, setting up a camp in Texas to develop infield defense and team bonding, which took place earlier this month. The veteran shortstop had plenty of positive feedback on the experience.

“It was good, first inaugural camp of Story Camp,” Story told reporters on Saturday during Red Sox Winter Weekend at MassMutual Center. “Great to be around the young guys and start that relationship. Build on that so we step into spring with one foot forward. It was great, those kids are hungry. They’re excited and ready to learn. I just like being around that energy.”

Gaining quality experiences with the next generation of Red Sox talent has been rewarding for Story, both in terms of getting ready to play with impact players and ensuring proper mentalities and habits for the future of the ballclub.

“I just know what that type of environment has done for me,” Story said. “(That’s) my opportunity to give that back to the Red Sox organization. These are going to be the guys that help us win in the future. To me, it made sense. Something that I really value is trust and I think that comes with the relationships. That has to be the first start of it.”

As he noted at the origins of the camp, Story recycled the infield camp experience from when his former Colorado Rockies teammate Troy Tulowitzki once ran the same concept. Story shared that he was 20 years old and fresh off of a season in High-A when he worked with Tulowitzki in that setting, continuing to play off the benefits of that time.

“That’s where I got the idea,” Story said. “Being around Tulo and seeing his leadership, seeing the way he works really just had a big imprint on me. It carried me a long way. It still does. Being able to hopefully relay that to some of these guys. Tulo told me at the end of that camp, ‘Do you think that any of these guys worked harder than us anywhere in the league? That’s what it takes to be the best shortstop in the league.’ That’s always stuck with me. Just trying to create that culture a little more.”

Developing as a leader has not come naturally for Story. The 31-year-old knows he must keep working as a vocal leader while letting his play set a standard for young players in the Red Sox organization.

“It’s something that you have to embrace,” Story said. “You certainly can’t force leadership. It has to come naturally. I think there’s different styles to do it.”

Story’s production and leadership will be major X-factors for the Red Sox entering the 2024 season.