The Northeastern Huskies women’s hockey team made history when they clinched the first Beanpot title at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Led by two goals from junior forward Skylar Irving, the Huskies defeated the Boston University Terriers in overtime to clinch their second title in as many years and 19 overall in school history.

As Huskies coach Dave Flint was talking with Hockey East rinkside reporter Natalie Noury, forward Mia Langlois and goaltender Gwyneth Philips snuck up behind the Northeastern bench boss and dumped a bucket of water over his head.

Watch out below! Hear from head coach Dave Flint on the Huskies' Beanpot Championship win (and try to stay dry). pic.twitter.com/Twv3qhc0yW — Northeastern Women’s Hockey (@GoNUwhockey) January 24, 2024

“Well that’s the first time they got me at the Beanpot,” Flint told Noury. “(…) And I don’t have any dry clothes so this will be a good ride home.”

As the coach of the Huskies, Flint has won five Beanpot titles, but this was the first-ever at TD Garded in front of 10,633 fans.

“That fueled them. That absolutely fueled them,” Flint said of his team playing in front of the record crowd. “Especially in the third period and in overtime. They’ve never been able to play in front of that many (fans) in their lives and I don’t get to coach in front of that many people either.”

Flint added: “I walked out here for the opening faceoff, I had chills. I couldn’t believe it. It was awesome. A credit to all the people that put in hard work to fill this building and it was great to see.”

Irving skated away as the Women’s Beanpot MVP and Philips was named the tournament’s top goalie. She allowed just one goal in two games while making a combined 32 saves against the Terriers and Harvard Crimson.