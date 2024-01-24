BOSTON — The Northeastern Huskies did it again, this time defeating the Boston University Terriers to reclaim the Women’s Beanpot championship with a 2-1 overtime victory on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The Huskies improved to 16-9-1 while the Terriers fell to 11-11-3.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Northeastern entered the winner-take-all battle defending its 2023 title, and crossing that finish line was no easy feat — thanks to BU.

The Huskies and Terriers excelled in the physicality department, both leaving it all on the line defensively to support their respective goaltenders. Scoring opportunities were limited in the first two periods and defending the net was the clear motive from both Hockey East foes, making an already nail-biter matchup with high stakes in place much more thrilling.

Both teams last met in the Beanpot during last year’s semifinals with the Huskies getting the better of the Terriers in a 4-1 victory, but the offensive outpour wasn’t nearly as common in this go-around.

Had to be the 'Skies! pic.twitter.com/Rzhry6pStZ — Northeastern Women’s Hockey (@GoNUwhockey) January 24, 2024

Northeastern goalie Gwyneth Phillips, the glue of last season’s Beanpot title-winning run, picked up right where she left off. The fifth-year veteran led the Huskies in turning their net into a dead-end street to BU for the majority of the night.

That effort was rewarded with just 35.2 seconds left in the second period when Huskies center and points leader Skylar Irving netted the critical opening goal to put Northeastern ahead and provide some much-needed insurance to work with.

BU didn’t respond until hanging on its last leg. Forward Catherine Foulem scored a clutch game-tying goal as the Terriers emptied their net in desperation of an equalizer — leaving less than a minute left to play in regulation and sending the game into overtime.

There, Irving once again came through and cleaned up a potential diasaster, scoring quickly for the second time of the night to slam the door on the Terriers.

Winners once again, Northeastern earns its 19th Beanpot title — leading all women’s Hockey East teams.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Irving was the undisputed hero, netting both of Northeastern’s two goals to swipe the late-game momentum right away from Boston University. Irving was named Women’s Beanpot MVP.

— Phillips made scoring a nightmare for the Terriers, racking up 23 saves and keeping BU off the scoreboard through the first two periods. She was named the tournament’s top goalie.

— Foulem gave BU new life in the third period, giving the Terriers a chance in overtime.

UP NEXT

Northeastern will get a few days to rest before returning to the ice and taking on the Merrimack Warriors on Friday night. Puck drop for that matchup is set for 6 p.m. ET.

BU, meanwhile, will also rest up the next two days, set to face off against Holy Cross on Friday night with puck drop between the Terriers and Crusaders also scheduled for 6 p.m.