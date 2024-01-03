When Matthew Poitras Could Make Return To Bruins Lineup

Matthew Poitras’ Boston Bruins return will come sooner than expected after Canada’s abrupt exit in the IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden.

Canada on Tuesday lost to Czechia in the quarterfinals after Jakub Stacl scored the game-winner with 11 seconds left to give his country a 3-2 win. Czechia will play Sweden in the next round.

Poitras finished the tournament with two goals and two assists for four points in five games. Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini finished the tournament with four goals and four assists for eight points.

The Bruins allowed Poitras to go to Sweden for the World Juniors, and it was viewed as a win-win situation to allow the rookie to represent his country and find his stride. It’s unclear if the 19-year-old will suit up for Boston’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Thursday.

“I think he gets back (Wednesday), and then he starts to assimilate back into the group,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told reporters before his team’s 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday, per The Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont. “How soon he plays again, that’s up for discussion, because it just happened.”

Montgomery spoke to reporters an hour after Canada’s loss.

Georgii Merkulov was called up last week after his hot month in the AHL. Montgomery will have to make tough choices for his lineup, especially with how well the Trent Frederic, James van Riemsdyk and Danton Heinen line has been playing.