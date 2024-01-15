The 2024 Women’s Beanpot Championship final will be held at the TD Garden for the first time in the tournament’s history when Harvard, Boston University, Boston College, and Northeastern University take the ice this January

Players and coaches from all the school’s teams, including Harvard’s Angela Ruggiero who joined NESN’s pre-game broadcast, commented on the significance and importance of being able to play the final at the TD Garden and what this game will mean in terms of promoting and growing the presence of women’s ice hockey on a national stage.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, alumni from the four competing schools and Beanpot Hall of Famers joined together at TD Garden to raise a ceremonial banner into the arena’s rafters to honor to fact that the Women’s Beanpot Final will be played at the Garden for the first time this year.

