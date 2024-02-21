The Boston Bruins will look to put together something of a winning streak Wednesday, beginning a four-game trip starting with the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

The B’s just put the finishing touches on a scheduling quirk that kept them at TD Garden for 12-of-14 games. It didn’t go as well as they hoped, as a four-game losing streak built up prior to Boston’s win in the finale against the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery will make a few changes to the lineup, all on the back end. Mason Lohrei and Parker Wotherspoon will enter, spelling Hampus Lindholm and Kevin Shattenkirk.

Lindholm will not be with the Bruins during their road trip, having suffered an injury against Dallas. It’s Linus Ullmark’s turn in the goalie rotation, as Jeremy Swayman got the start a few days back.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins and Oilers are scheduled to drop the puck at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.

BOSTON BRUINS (33-12-11)

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Anthony Richard

Trent Frederic — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Parker Wotherspoon

Linus Ullmark

Story continues below advertisement

EDMONTON OILERS (33-18-1)

Warren Foegele — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Evander Kane — Leon Draisaitl — Ryan McLeod

Mattias Janmark — Dylan Holloway — Corey Perry

Sam Gagner –Derek Ryan — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Presented by Berkshire Bank, the official bank of NESN’s Boston Bruins coverage.