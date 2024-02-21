The Boston Bruins will look to put together something of a winning streak Wednesday, beginning a four-game trip starting with the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.
The B’s just put the finishing touches on a scheduling quirk that kept them at TD Garden for 12-of-14 games. It didn’t go as well as they hoped, as a four-game losing streak built up prior to Boston’s win in the finale against the Dallas Stars on Monday.
Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery will make a few changes to the lineup, all on the back end. Mason Lohrei and Parker Wotherspoon will enter, spelling Hampus Lindholm and Kevin Shattenkirk.
Lindholm will not be with the Bruins during their road trip, having suffered an injury against Dallas. It’s Linus Ullmark’s turn in the goalie rotation, as Jeremy Swayman got the start a few days back.
The Bruins and Oilers are scheduled to drop the puck at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides right here.
BOSTON BRUINS (33-12-11)
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen
Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Geekie — Anthony Richard
Trent Frederic — Jesper Boqvist — Justin Brazeau
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Parker Wotherspoon
Linus Ullmark
EDMONTON OILERS (33-18-1)
Warren Foegele — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Evander Kane — Leon Draisaitl — Ryan McLeod
Mattias Janmark — Dylan Holloway — Corey Perry
Sam Gagner –Derek Ryan — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
