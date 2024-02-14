Daytona 500 Qualifying Live Stream: Watch Single-Car Session Online, On TV

The field for the 66th running of the Daytona 500 will become a bit more finalized Wednesday night.

A single-car qualifying session is slated to take place four days before the Great American Race. Wednesday’s qualifier will determine the front row for Sunday’s race as well as the starting lineups for Thursday’s pair of Duels races.

With 36 of the 40 cars for this year’s Daytona 500 already set, four spots are up for grabs. Two will be determined via Wednesday’s single-car session, while the final pair will be earned at the Duels.

Here’s how you can watch the first night of qualifiers:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FS1