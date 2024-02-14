In the final days before NBA All-Star Weekend, Jayson Tatum is showing why he will be representing the Boston Celtics for the fifth time in his career at the marquee exhibition event.

Tatum shined for the Celtics in a 118-110 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, tallying 41 points and 14 rebounds.

The 25-year-old scored in a variety of ways, scoring on 14-of-26 attempts, including hitting five three-pointers in the victory.

“I got some easy ones,” Tatum told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin after the win. “I got out in transition. I got some free throws. I got some kick outs on open threes. I was just in a good rhythm.”

Story continues below advertisement

After 31 first-half points, Tatum felt that his best impact in the second half was acting as an offensive decoy, helping Boston move the ball and close out a productive win in Brooklyn.

Tatum helped the Celtics move to 5-1 to start the month of February, keeping a simple approach to each matchup without too many specifics.

“We take it one game at a time,” Tatum added. “We approach every day trying to get better, regardless of who’s playing and who’s out, who we’re playing, two o’clock game or 7:30 game. We try to approach each game the same way.”

The Celtics finish a home-and-home series with the Nets at TD Garden on Wednesday for their final game entering the All-Star Break.