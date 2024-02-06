The Patriots are adding another new name to the fold for next season, and this time it’s actually a player.

New England signed wide receiver Kawaan Baker to a reserve/futures contract Tuesday, making him the second wideout to receive a contract of that nature from them this offseason.

The Patriots also signed wide receiver T.J. Luther, running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, offensive linemen Andrew Stueber and Michael Jordan, defensive linemen Trysten Hill and William Bradley-King, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris and cornerback Azizi Hearn to such deals. Baker joins Vaughn and Jordan as those coming from outside the organization.

Baker entered the league as a seventh-round pick out of South Alabama in 2021, spending time with the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles in the last three seasons.

He made two game-day appearances for the Saints during his rookie campaign as a practice squad elevation, playing exclusively on special teams.

Baker was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, leading to his eventual departure from New Orleans.