MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Relief Pitcher Nearing Deal With NL Team

Matt Barnes underwent a setback last season with the Miami Marlins, and the 33-year-old is seeking a clean slate before Opening Day comes around.

The right-hander joined Miami after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox last offseason, giving Barnes a change of scenery for the first time in his MLB career. But a 60-day trip to the injured list in July coupled with a 5.48 ERA across 21 1/3 innings pitched prompted a new start.

Barnes, who elected free agency on Nov. 6, reportedly has made “good progress” toward a deal with the Washington Nationals, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

The 2021 All-Star is also coming off hip surgery this past offseason, and showcased himself before a handful of big league clubs in search of a new contract. Washington, which finished dead last (71-91) in the National League East, was among the bunch that expressed interest in adding Barnes.

During his time with the Red Sox, which included a 2018 World Series title, Barnes was a staple in Boston’s bullpen, fulfilling set-up and closer roles on numerous occasions throughout his nine-year run with the club.

In 2023, the Nationals recorded a 5.02 bullpen ERA, which was the fourth-highest among all MLB teams.