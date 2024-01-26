If you’re one of those people hoping the New England Patriots will retain Kendrick Bourne this offseason, you’ll enjoy the latest update on his rehab from ACL surgery.

It’s going well.

Bourne, according to Mike Giardi of Boston Sports Journal, is “ahead of schedule” in his recovery from the mid-season injury that cost him New England’s final nine games.

“I think Bourne is looking at two years and between $12 and $15 million on the open market,” Giardi wrote Friday, adding that the 28-year-old was “busting his (expletive) in rehab.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bourne was playing his best football prior to his ACL tear, which occurred on Oct. 29 against the Miami Dolphins. He totaled 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns prior to being sidelines, finishing the season as the Patriots’ third-leading receiver despite playing in just eight games.

He’ll be a free agent this offseason, though the injury might make it so a return to New England is more likely than a departure. He’s also expressed a desire to return to the Patriots at multiple points.

It remains to be seen whether the new regime down at One Patriots Place is interested in his return, though we’re sure they will be.