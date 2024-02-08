Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Canucks To Win Signed Charlie McAvoy Jersey

The Bruins hope to rebound Thursday night, and it’s an opportunity for a skillful fan to win a memorable prize.

Boston came out flat in Tuesday night’s loss against the Calgary Flames, and it continues its homestand when the Vancouver Canucks arrive at TD Garden.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the Bruins-Canucks matchup can compete to win a signed Charlie McAvoy home centennial jersey.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Boston-Vancouver broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Bruins-Canucks and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

Remember: The more you play, the more opportunities you have to win a memorable prize.

Click here to play!

