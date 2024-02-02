Red Sox Acquire Veteran Catcher From Mets, DFA Pitcher

The Red Sox on Friday announced a trade with the Mets.

Boston acquired catcher Tyler Heineman from New York in exchange for cash considerations, as announced in a press release. The club designated right-handed pitcher Max Castillo for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Heineman split time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays last season. The veteran backstop batted .237/.383/.316 in 22 games. He was a minus-1 in defensive runs saved and recorded 122 putouts. The switch-hitter also played 42 Triple-A games with Indianapolis and Buffalo. He joins Reese McGuire and Connor Wong on the active roster heading into spring training.

Castillo was claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Royals on Jan. 2. The 24-year-old has a 5.43 ERA in 59 2/3 innings in 21 career major league.

Friday’s trade marked the second transaction between the Red Sox and the Mets. Boston traded for pitcher Justin Slaten after New York selected him in the Rule 5 draft. The transaction also came on the same week the Red Sox claimed utility player Romy González from the Chicago White Sox.