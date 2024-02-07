Triston Casas emerged as an impact player in his first full season with the Boston Red Sox in 2023.

Finishing third in American League Rookie of the Year voting, Casas clubbed 24 home runs and posted a .856 OPS, solidifying himself as a core piece of the Red Sox future. As a result, Casas is on the radar of the baseball world entering his second full season.

.@RedSox slugger @mvptc37 makes his #Top100RightNow debut at #97 following his first full season in the Big Leagues! pic.twitter.com/4QOs61ttKw — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 7, 2024

Casas came in at No. 97 on MLB Network’s “Top 100 Right Now” list for the 2024 season. The 24-year-old turned his season around after struggling for the first two months, becoming one of baseball’s hottest bats down the stretch after making key adjustments.

“When you make the adjustments, it’s about being left-center, especially playing at home at Fenway,” MLB Network analyst Cliff Floyd shared on Tuesday. “Once you get a little bit of success, then you can start doing things to be in a better position.”

Along with bats such as Rafael Devers, Casas will once again be relied upon by Alex Cora to produce as a driving force of the Red Sox lineup. With a full year of big league at-bats, Casas’ potential remains high.

With an offseason to grow as a leader, Casas is primed for another impact year for the Red Sox in 2024.