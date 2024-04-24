NFL GM Pinpoints ‘Best-Kept Secret’ In Draft; Should Patriots Take Note?

ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes the Patriots are high on Michael Penix Jr., even if New England doesn’t ultimately select the Washington quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

And they might not be alone in their positive assessment.

NFL insider Dianna Russini wrote Wednesday for The Athletic that Penix’s stock is rising to the point where he might not be that far behind the clear top tier of QBs (USC’s Caleb Williams, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy).

“It’s been assumed the top four QBs are Williams, Daniels, Maye and McCarthy, but don’t be surprised if Penix enters the discussion come Thursday,” Russini wrote. “Recently, Penix has benefited as many offensive assistant coaches have spent time studying University of Washington players, including the Huskies’ starting offensive tackles and top three wide receivers. Though analysts and reporters have not mentioned his name at high volume over the last month, one GM told me, ‘He’s the best-kept secret in this draft.’ “

Should New England adjust accordingly?

It’s highly unlikely the Patriots would choose Penix if they stood pat at No. 3. Most mock drafts have New England picking Maye after Williams and Daniels land with the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

But there is a scenario where the Patriots trade down, in which case Penix could become a real option for New England. The Patriots need a long-term quarterback. Moving back would allow them to accumulate additional assets and potentially tap into the second tier of QBs, headlined by Penix.

Of course, that path is risky for several reasons. Passing on Maye could come back to bite New England, especially if Penix doesn’t pan out. Plus, another team desperate for a QB could reach for Penix, as there’s a ton of uncertainty surrounding where exactly the 23-year-old will end up.