Being a woman in sports, whether you’re an athlete, in the media or part of a broadcast team, it’s an opportunity to create representation for generations to come, encouraging young girls and women to reach for their dreams.

Feb. 7 marks the 38th annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD), a field that has been mostly dominated by boys and men. Over the years, the sports industry has become more welcoming, and not giving up on your dream is the biggest part of achieving success.

NESN’s Bruins studio host and rinkside reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz encourages girls and women to not get discouraged when they hear the word “No.” Whether you’ve lost out on a job to someone with more experience or had an idea shot down, knowing that opportunities are out there even if it’s not exactly what you want at the moment.

“Whether you’re playing a sport or playing an instrument, you just have to remember there’s a learning curve,” Jurksztowicz told NESN.com. “If you really want this and believe in yourself, look at all the doors that are open. Go through those, and they will lead you back to where you want to be.”

Jurksztowicz added: “If you advocate for yourself, then you will pick up others do as well and whether that’d be other women or men who support you in that and big things will happen.”

Bruins game director Rose Mirakian, a NESN veteran of nearly 40 years, had a similar message to young girls and women trying to break into the production side of sports.

“I would make myself available and explain anything that they would want to know or learn,” Mirakian told NESN.com. “The biggest thing I would say is if you really want something and you go out and work for it, it’s so cliche, but it’s so true … you keep working for it, and it will come. It did for me.”

Preparation is a big part of being in the sports industry, whether you are on camera, behind the scenes or playing in a game.

Bridgette Proulx has been doing play-by-play for Hockey East since 2013 and became the voice of the PWHL Boston franchise this season. She reinforces how much preparation comes into play for her.

“I work hours and hours of my week, either talking to coaches just scrolling through stats and making notes and watching old games,” Proulx told NESN.com. “I spent most of my time prepping to make sure I felt confident enough to do what I wanted to do. So my best advice would be if you really want to do it. You just have to put the work in I know that sounds pretty simple, but it’s a big time commitment.”

Jurksztowicz, Mirakian and Proulx were all part of NESN’s first-ever all-female broadcast team for the Women’s Beanpot at TD Garden in January. They continue to pave the way for other girls and women in the world of sports.