What Patriots Exec’s Father Believes Son Will Do With No. 3 Pick

The New England Patriots haven’t formally named a general manager, but it is highly believed among analysts and insiders that Eliot Wolf is the man running the front office.

Hires like offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt have a connection to the director of player personnel going back to either his days with the Green Bay Packers or Cleveland Browns. There appears to be a different approach the Patriots will run with after the franchise parted ways with Bill Belichick this offseason. It’s unknown what that direction will lead to, especially what New England decides to do with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but one person might have an idea.

Eliot Wolf is the son of former Packers general manager and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ron Wolf, who was the architect of the Green Bay team that beat the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI. The elder Wolf didn’t have specifics about his son’s strategy but knew what he would do with a high selection.

“I would go with the best player available,” Wolf told The Boston Globe’s Christopher Price in a piece published Friday.

Quarterback is an obvious need for New England given Mac Jones nor Bailey Zappe have clear futures with the franchise. But the Patriots also have other glaring needs on both sides of the ball. However, the choice is clear for the 85-year-old.

“When it comes to this draft and the Patriots, I also understand this: You can’t go anywhere these days without someone taking that snap from center,” Wolf told Price. “That’s the most important position in the game.”

The game has changed dramatically since Ron Wolf’s days as general manager, but Eliot Wolf and Robert Kraft seem to be aligned about what the next steps for New England should be. Fans likely will learn more about the Patriots executives’ responsibilities and strategies as the offseason continues to move along.