By choosing to part ways with Bill Belichick, the Patriots severed ties with more than just a top-tier head coach.

Belichick also was the de facto general manager for the majority of his New England tenure. While Robert Kraft and company didn’t appoint a GM in writing in wake of Belichick’s departure, all signs point to Eliot Wolf being the top person in the personnel department. Wolf started in New England as a consultant in 2020 before shifting to director of scouting.

Wolf isn’t a household name in the NFL, but as ESPN’s Dan Graziano revealed in a column published Saturday, the 41-year-old’s climb up the Patriots’ front office ladder was well-received in league circles.

“Eliot Wolf’s apparent ascension to the top spot in the Patriots’ personnel department has a lot of people around the league encouraged about New England’s long-term prospects,” Graziano wrote. “There could be growing pains under first-time coach Jerod Mayo while the new staff settles in, but a lot of people I talk to say Wolf — a longtime Packers executive who has worked in New England’s front office since 2020 — is overdue for a chance to run his own front office show and will thrive in the role.”

Wolf appeared to hit the ground running after Belichick’s exit, including a reported heavy influence in the hiring of new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. The former also has a chance to accelerate New England’s rebuild with a strong performance in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As Graziano mentioned, Wolf might encounter some obstacles as he tries to help lift the Patriots back up. But the reported positive feedback about his promotion should encourage the Foxboro Faithful.