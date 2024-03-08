Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Explained Why He Wanted To Challenge Leafs Goalie

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins’ matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Thursday night had the chippiness of a playoff game. So much so that even Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman wanted in on the action.

Swayman got involved in a scrum that erupted just outside his crease in the second period, but the Boston netminder wasn’t done.

With 14:31 left to play in the final period, the Bruins and Maple Leafs battled along the boards after Max Domi took down Brad Marchand. Swayman skated just below center ice and motioned to Toronto goalie Joseph Woll. Woll didn’t bite.

“Probably didn’t call for it. I don’t know, I see all my guys go in … it’s a team effort, we all go in,” Swayman said. “He’s my buddy, I respect the hell out of him and his game. It was just an opportunity, but nothing happened.”

Story continues below advertisement

Swayman has been known to get a bit feisty when he’s protecting his net, but it’s not something he wants to necessarily put on his hockey resume.

“I’ll never force something like that,” Swayman said. “But if it happens, it happens. It’s hockey.”

In his past two starts, Swayman has let in just two goals, and the Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 in both games. He made 59 combined saves in the wins.

“I just take practice seriously,” Swayman said. “Understanding where the threats are without the puck and relying on my defense. Understanding that they know where rushers are coming in and just doing my job. Trying to be square and stuff rebounds.”

Story continues below advertisement

Swayman added about the defense in front of him: “Like a different level. Communication, understanding our system and executing to a tee and relying on each other and understanding that our system works.”

The Bruins get back to work on Saturday when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden.