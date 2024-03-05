Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Oddly Likens Knicks To ‘Instagram Model’

The Boston Celtics could face the New York Knicks in the NBA playoffs, but Paul Pierce wouldn’t be too intimidated about the matchup.

That isn’t because of Jalen Brunson’s knee last week or Julius Randle’s or OG Anunoby’s injury. Pierce’s take was one not even Kevin Garnett could get behind.

“I be on Instagram and I be like, ‘Damn she fine,'” Pierce told Garnett when asked about his thoughts on the Knicks. “Then you catch ’em in person and you’re like … ‘This you?'”

"I be on Instagram and I be like, 'damn she fine.' Then you catch 'em in person and you're like… 'this you?'" – Paul Pierce @PaulPierce34 isn't a believer in the Knicks this year and thinks they're like an IG model



While… pic.twitter.com/ER22aGF0k8 — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) March 4, 2024

Pierce didn’t seem to like what he’s seen from New York, but Garnett was higher on its potential to make noise in the postseason.

The Knicks are in command of the No. 4 heading into Tuesday’s slate of games, and if things stay where they’re at in the standings, it could set up a potential Boston-New York matchup in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Celtics are 4-0 against New York this season with a 14-point win last month at Madison Square Garden. The sides have one more matchup in their season series scheduled on April 11 at TD Garden.

However, if the Knicks are fraudulent as he believes Instagram models are, he might predict a first-round exit for his former coach Tom Thibodeau.