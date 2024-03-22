The 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament continues its opening round games on Friday.

The No. 13 Charleston Cougars take on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in Spokane, Wash.

The Cougars are riding momentum coming into the tournament. Charleston won the CAA championship over Stony Brook and has won 12 straight. On the other side of the court, the Crimson Tide were one-and-done in the SEC tournament and have lost four of their last six games. Charleston won its only matchup against Alabama in 1993.

Alabama is the 9.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 173.5

Here’s how you can watch the NCAA Tournament game from Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena online and on TV.

When: Friday, March 22 at 7:35 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Live Streams: Watch truTV