UConn, Purdue Ready For High-Powered March Madness Finale

The national championship game is set for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament with two No. 1 seeds vying for the title to close out March Madness.

The Purdue Boilermakers are set to meet the reigning-champion UConn Huskies on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Both teams dominated their way to the Final Four with strong seasons in the Big Ten and the Big East conferences respectively with 30+ wins. The Boilermakers held off this season’s Cinderella story in the North Carolina State Wolfpack with Saturday’s 63-50 victory. UConn followed by surviving a quality battle with the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 86-72 win.

The teams fight for a championship in a battle of dominant big men between Purdue’s National Player of the Year in Zach Edey and the Huskies’ Connecticut native Donovan Clingan. Those two should steal the show in the desert.

Purdue fights for the program’s first-ever national title while UConn gets the chance to repeat as national champions and take home a sixth championship, all of which came since 1999.

TBS, TruTV and TNT will carry the game broadcast when the teams take the floor on Monday night with tip-off set for 9:20 p.m. ET.