The Bruins acquired a three-time Stanely Cup champion before Friday’s NHL trade deadline, and his experience could prove beneficial for Boston.

The Bruins acquired Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Luke Toporowski and a 2026 sixth-round conditional draft pick. (The draft selection is only transferred if the 35-year-old plays in at least one playoff game.)

Maroon underwent back surgery in February but could come back by the end of the month. And the mentality he’ll bring to Boston fits right along with the playoff mentality the B’s want to play with to close out the regular season.

“The guy’s a winner. Been on a couple of different teams, won cups,” Boston center Charlie Coyle told reporters, per Bruins video. “Those are guys who can only help you in your room. The physical presence he brings, the veteran leadership and a guy who, like I said, has won multiple times. That can only help your dressing room. I think he’s going to do that.”

Maroon was on the three-peat Tampa Bay Lightning teams from 2019 to 2021, and his veteran presence could prove beneficial when the Bruins get locked into postseason action.

“I think it becomes a little more real,” Coyle said of Maroon’s impact on younger players. ” ‘Hey, this can be done. This guy here, he’s done it three times.’ He’s been on teams, and he’s experienced it. He’s experienced losses, and he’s experienced wins. That’s great to have and can teach younger guys. It can teach all of us, especially younger guys coming in. And the guy’s been around the league. He can share what he’s been through, what makes winning teams, winning cultures. And even things in the past that have not led to success from his point of view. So, it’s always good to get another point of view from someone else, what they’ve gone through and share that. But 100 percent it can help the younger guys and our whole team, as well. I would say if you ask anyone, we’re looking forward to having a guy like that.”

