The Boston Bruins won their 20th game at home this season, bouncing back with a 4-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday after their loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

With this win, the Bruins are now 4-0-0 against the Leafs this season, with goaltender Jeremy Swayman picking up three out of those four victories.

The B’s extended their winning streak over Toronto to seven games after Thursday night’s W, with their last loss to the Leafs all the way back on Nov. 22, 2022.

For more from the Bruins’ win, George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts in the video above!