Actor Frankie Muniz made his second start for Joey Gase Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday,

Unfortunately for Muniz and his No. 35 Ford, he only finished 156 laps due to vibration and came in 30th of 38 drivers, according to Fox Sports NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass.

Despite his finish, Muniz said before the race, he was eager to learn as much as possible while on the track.

“It’s definitely been a whirlwind,” Muniz told FOX NASCAR’s Josh Sims before the start. “This is only my 21st-ever oval start so I kind of excelled quickly, but at the same time, I know I need a lot to learn.

“We struggled a little bit in practice and qualifying, but we made the race and that’s the first step. I know I want to make all the laps, I want to learn as much as possible. I might be making my first green flag pitstop ever in my whole career. Knowing that I’m just gonna put my head down and take it all in and learn.”

Muniz made the jump to the Xfinity Series part-time this season after racing full-time in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023. He first competed in the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 19.

“I know that moving up to Xfinity is a big leap for me, given my limited experience in stock cars,” Muniz said in an official statement, before his debut. “I understand the challenges ahead and know it will not always be easy. I want to thank Wayne Auton and Brett Bodine at NASCAR for believing in me and allowing me to compete in the Xfinity Series this season. I know that I have an enormous amount to learn, but you won’t find someone more dedicated than I am when it comes to chasing a dream.”

His time in Daytona was abruptly cut short when he was part of a 10-car wreck on Lap 37 and, due to damage to his Ford Mustang, was unable to finish.

The 38-year-old became famous as an actor for his roles in “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Agent Cody Banks.” He first started racing professionally in 2006 when he competed in the Formula BMW USA Championship.