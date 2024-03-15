The Patriots reportedly cleared some cap room Friday, restructuring cornerback Marco Wilson’s contract to take $750,000 off their books.

It’s never a bad idea to clear room, but in case you’ve been living under a rock, it should be pointed out that New England is the last team in the NFL that needs the money. The Patriots currently have more than $55 million to spend in free agency, according to salary cap expert Miguel Benzan. So, why did they do it?

There’s one notable answer, but it isn’t too intriguing.

It’s likely the Patriots were just doing their due diligence with this one, as Wilson’s cap hit carried more than his current value to the team. New England acquired the 25-year-old off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals late last season, and likely view him as someone who needs to earn his way onto the roster. His spot is by no means secure, despite being a former fourth-round pick.

Wilson’s new contract details, which were shared by the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed, help paint the picture a bit, as his total money is spread across guaranteed money, a signing bonus, per-game roster bonuses, a workout bonus and incentives. If he wants to earn the full deal, he’ll have to make the team and make an impact.

It’s smart business from the Patriots, who always have been leaders in “middle-class” contracts. Wilson’s new deal helps illustrate that it could stay that way in the shift from Bill Belichick to Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf.