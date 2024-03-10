The New England Patriots reportedly are finalizing a trade that will send quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the trade Sunday morning. Schefter reported the Jaguars and Patriots were discussing a sixth-round pick in exchange for Jones.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport issued a follow-up report and said there were four teams in the mix for Jones. Rapoport did not provide intel into which teams were interested.

Four teams were in the mix for Mac Jones, who now lands as the backup to Trevor Lawrence with a chance to restart his career. https://t.co/eXkmKitXKE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2024

Rapoport’s report conflicted what CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones shared, however. Jonathan Jones reported the Jaguars, as of Saturday, were the only interested team in New England’s 2021 first-rounder.

The trade for Jones will become official when the new league year begins Wednesday afternoon.

Jones had been involved in trade rumors throughout the offseason. The 25-year-old fell out of favor in New England and lost his job midway through the 2023 campaign. The trade to the Jaguars means Jones, a Jacksonville native, will serve as the back-up quarterback to Trevor Lawrence in 2024. Jones will be able to hit the open market following the 2024 campaign.

The Patriots meanwhile reportedly have their own plan at quarterback. New England reportedly “really wants” to draft a signal-caller No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft as well as sign a veteran free agent. Free agency begins Wednesday while the legal tampering period opens Monday at noon ET.