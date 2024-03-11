The New England Patriots have again been linked to impending free-agent receiver Calvin Ridley.

But New England isn’t the only team showing interest in the 2018 first-round pick.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Monday afternoon reported the Jacksonville Jaguars and Patriots are “expected to make pushes” for Ridley. Fowler also mentioned the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers could be in the receiver market.

Ridley is viewed as the top wideout available in free agency. He would make plenty of sense for New England.

The development from Fowler on Monday, less than 10 minutes after the legal tampering window opened at noon ET, came after the NFL insider reported the Patriots were expected to “swing big” on Ridley. The Athletic also noted last week the Patriots could pivot to Ridley after Mike Evans re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 29-year-old Ridley played the 2023 campaign in Jacksonville and surpassed 1,000 yards receiving. The Jaguars’ interest does not come as any surprise as Jacksonville reportedly had been trying to retain him in recent weeks.