NFL Rumors: Patriots Expected To ‘Swing Big’ On Star Free Agent

The Patriots might not “burn some cash” to the extent Jerod Mayo previously suggested, but it sounds like New England is prepared to open up its wallet this week.

Flush with the most salary cap space in the NFL, the talent-deprived Patriots are poised to address a variety of needs in free agency. One of New England’s most depleted position groups is wide receiver, and Mayo and company reportedly are zeroed in on a certain player to amend the depth.

“Expect the Patriots to swing big on receiver Calvin Ridley,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in a column published Sunday. “The Jaguars are very interested in keeping Ridley but haven’t been able to close the deal.”

Fowler’s report is in line with one from The Athletic’s Chad Graff, who last week claimed the Patriots were pivoting to Ridley after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly agreed to a new deal with Mike Evans. The 29-year-old is coming off a very productive season in Jacksonville, and if signed, he would immediately become New England’s most talented wideout in years. The 2018 first-round pick averaged 1,019 receiving yards and 8.5 touchdowns across his first four full NFL seasons.

Not to mention, Ridley has the seal of approval from arguably the Patriots’ best player.