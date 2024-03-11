While impending free agents aren’t able to officially sign with a new team until the 2024 NFL season starts Wednesday, the legal tampering window has served as the unofficial start to the new year.

NFL teams are able to start negotiating with impending free agents as of noon ET on Monday. Players can agree to terms and agree to sign with teams, but all signings won’t be made official until Wednesday.

In an effort to keep your NFL news in one place, rather than jumping back and forth to various social media accounts, we’re going to track the latest rumors and reports here.

12:50 p.m. ET: Longtime Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, a five-time All-Pro, announced he was being released by the organization. The Packers reportedly will clear more than $20 million in cap space with the move.

12:39 p.m. ET: Tony Pollard is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, as first reported by Aaron Wilson of Houston’s NBC affiliate. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the agreement while ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the deal was for three years and $24 million.

12:38 p.m. ET: The Minnesota Vikings are expected to sign edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the deal is for four years and $76 million.

12:22 p.m. ET: Dion Dawkins is signing a three-year, $60.5 million extension with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

12:12 p.m. ET: The Chicago Bears are the first on the board!

Chicago has agreed to terms with running back D’Andre Swift on a three-year, $24 million deal, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

The #Bears have agreed to terms with RB D’Andre Swift on a three-year, $24 million deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



After a career year with the #Eagles, Swift heads to Chicago to be a big piece in Shane Waldron’s offense. pic.twitter.com/K1lLFj3Adc — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024

12:07 p.m. ET: The Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots are expected to make a push for Calvin Ridley, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers also could be interested.

We’ve long said Ridley would make plenty of sense for the receiver-needy Patriots.

12:05 p.m. ET: The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles have safety Xavier McKinney as their “top target,” according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

Safety Xavier McKinney is a top target for the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants would like to keep him. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024

12:03 p.m. ET: Christian Wilkins will be a top target for many teams including the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Detroit Lions, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

Christian Wilkins is a top target for many teams including the Vikings, Browns, Texans, and Lions, per sources. He is expected to have a robust market. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024

12:01 p.m. ET: The Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans are expected to have strong interest in running back Saquon Barkley, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

12:00 p.m. ET: The Chicago Bears are expected to make a “major push” for running back D’Andre Swift, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bears are expected to make a major push to land Eagles free-agent RB D’Andre Swift, per sources. He is expected to be a primary Chicago target with free agency now open. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

The New England Patriots, specifically, already got started in free agency by re-signing tight end Hunter Henry and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, according to multiple reports. New England on Friday agreed to retain Henry on a three-year deal before retaining Bourne on a reported three-year deal Sunday night.

Other teams have done the same with their key free agents, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers retaining Baker Mayfield, the Houston Texans bringing back tight end Dalton Schultz and more.