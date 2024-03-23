New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas had a great rookie season for a sixth-round pick, and looked great while exceeding expectations.

Douglas wore No. 81 during his rookie season, in which he caught 49 passes for 561 yards. It isn’t often that young wide receivers choose classic numbers these days, but new NFL uniform rules have opened up single-digits to just about everybody, thus making them more difficult to obtain.

It isn’t all that hard to make the switch, however.

Douglas is doing just that this season, making the change from No. 81 to No. 3, as confirmed on his Instagram.

The 23-year-old wore No. 3 while at Liberty, and looks to be changing back as linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., who previously wore the number in New England, signed with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency.

What do you think, Patriots fans? Is No. 3 or No. 81 better?