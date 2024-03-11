The New England Patriots have a handful of critical offseason decisions to make and edge rusher Josh Uche is no exception.

Uche, who officially becomes a free agent Wednesday, has grown into becoming a productive veteran since being drafted by the Patriots in the second round (60th) of the 2020 NFL Draft. But the 25-year-old, like several of last season’s roster members, isn’t a guaranteed return for 2024.

New England didn’t even present Uche with an extension offer ahead of free agency, according to Christopher Price of The Boston Globe.

Uche broke out with the Patriots just two seasons ago, recording career-highs in solo tackles (23), sacks (11) and forced fumbles (two), which should be enough for New England to consider a return. After parting ways with ex-head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots have cleared considerable cap space plus the team still owns the No. 3 overall selection in April’s draft.

Yet, while the resources are in place for New England to retain Uche for years to come, the possibility of an outsider outbidding the Patriots remains alive and in place as well. This also isn’t the case just for Uche.

After the team elected to place the transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger, the Patriots still need to decide whether or not to retain offensive tackle Mike Onwen — who could earn a massive payday — and running back Ezekiel Elliott, who also hits free agency.

Uche will likely be eyed by several front offices across the league.