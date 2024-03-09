Rafael Devers emerged with the Boston Red Sox from a teenager signed out of the Dominican Republic to becoming the next face of the franchise.

Devers’ impressive production as a core player led Boston to secure the 27-year-old for years to come with a franchise-record extension last offseason.

Boston’s third baseman is a consistent bat who can post 30 home runs and 100 RBIs as the center of the Red Sox lineup. His growing experience around the city and presence as a fan-favorite have helped him rise to stardom in Boston.

For Devers, however, his impact as the team’s best player goes far deeper than just that. Devers follows in the footsteps of historic players such as Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez as stars from the Dominican Republic to join the Red Sox and build a legacy. Being the next star in line is not a role Devers takes lightly.

“The best thing I can do to continue that legacy is prepare every day to give 100 percent,” Devers told reporters before an exhibition in the Dominican Republic on Saturday, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Devers is not alone in embracing the Dominican legacy in Boston. The Red Sox slugger told reporters on Saturday that Brayan Bello consistently reminds him of a Boston predecessor, who often works with Bello in the offseason when he takes the mound.

“Every time I watch him pitch, I feel like I’m watching Pedro Martinez,” Devers shared, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Devers and Bello, who will also spend his foreseeable future with the Red Sox, continue a legacy in Boston and have the chance to embrace their home country as the team prepares for a pair of exhibition games in the Dominican Republic against the Tampa Bay Rays.